← Company Directory
ObserveAI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

ObserveAI Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at ObserveAI totals ₹4.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ObserveAI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ObserveAI
Backend Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.33M
Level
L2
Base
₹4.25M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹75.9K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ObserveAI?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ObserveAI, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ObserveAI in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,865,028. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ObserveAI for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹4,249,302.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ObserveAI

Related Companies

  • InMobi
  • Arcesium
  • Harness
  • InvestCloud
  • The BHW Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources