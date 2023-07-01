← Company Directory
Oblong Industries
    Oblong Inc. is a company that offers multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. They have two segments: Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Their flagship product, Mezzanine, enables visual collaboration across multiple users, screens, devices, and locations. They also provide managed videoconferencing services and remote service management. Additionally, they offer network services and professional services such as software development and project support. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

    http://www.oblong.com
    2006
    47
    $1M-$10M
