Obama Foundation
    The Obama Foundation believes that ordinary people working together can change history. Their mission is to inspire and empower people to change their world for the better and connect them so they can achieve more together. They are building the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago, which represents a historic opportunity to build a world-class museum and public gathering space that celebrates the nation's first African American President and First Lady. Their work extends to leadership training, bringing local leaders together, supporting global education of girls, and ensuring young men of color have pathways to opportunity.

    obama.org
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    510
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

