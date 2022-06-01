Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet’s resources in the process.Oatly was founded back in the 1990s and is based on Swedish research from Lund University. The company’s patented enzyme technology copies nature’s own process and turns fiber rich oats into nutritional liquid food that is perfectly designed for humans.Today, the Swedish company remains independent and dedicated to upgrading the lives of individuals and the general well being of the planet through a lineup of original oat drinks.The company operates out of the southern region of Sweden with Headquarters in Malmö and our Production & Development Center situated in Landskrona. The Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries throughout Europe and Asia. UK and Hong Kong are operated through fully owned subsidiaries.