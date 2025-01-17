← Company Directory
Oak HC/FT
Oak HC/FT Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in United States at Oak HC/FT ranges from $214K to $300K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oak HC/FT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$232K - $270K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$214K$232K$270K$300K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Oak HC/FT?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Oak HC/FT in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $299,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oak HC/FT for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $214,200.

