← Company Directory
o9 Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

o9 Solutions Management Consultant Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Management Consultant compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at o9 Solutions totals ₹1.46M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for o9 Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
o9 Solutions
Management Consultant
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.46M
Level
hidden
Base
₹1.4M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹66.2K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at o9 Solutions?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at o9 Solutions in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,473,722. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at o9 Solutions for the Management Consultant role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,461,931.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for o9 Solutions

Related Companies

  • Omatic Software
  • Tray.io
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • BlueDot
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources