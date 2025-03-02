← Company Directory
o9 Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

o9 Solutions Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in India package at o9 Solutions totals ₹1.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for o9 Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
o9 Solutions
Senior Consultant
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.63M
Level
-
Base
₹1.55M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹77.7K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at o9 Solutions?

₹13.71M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at o9 Solutions in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,392,231. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at o9 Solutions for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹1,472,269.

Other Resources