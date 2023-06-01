O4S is a VC-funded Enterprise SaaS Startup that is redefining how Supply Chains work for Consumer Brands. They merge Advanced Technologies like AI, ML, and IoT with the Core Supply Chain Operations to build Futuristic Global Supply Chains Networks for the Brands. Their target industries span from FMCG brands to Consumer Durable companies, and they are growing superfast in the Agricultural Inputs domain. Some of their prominent customers include Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Mondelez, ITC, AkzoNobel, Honeywell, Mahindra, CK Birla Group among others.