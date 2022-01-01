← Company Directory
NYSE
NYSE Salaries

NYSE's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $258,700 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NYSE. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $212K
Data Science Manager
$253K
Data Scientist
$101K
Product Design Manager
$259K
Venture Capitalist
$59.7K
The highest paying role reported at NYSE is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NYSE is $212,000.

