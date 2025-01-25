All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at NXP Semiconductors ranges from €68.7K per year for G2 to €83.1K per year for G3. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €75.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G2
€68.7K
€65.4K
€2.8K
€456.3
G3
€83.1K
€80.2K
€2.2K
€770.2
G4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)