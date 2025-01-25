← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Netherlands

NXP Semiconductors Software Engineer Salaries in Netherlands

Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at NXP Semiconductors ranges from €68.7K per year for G2 to €83.1K per year for G3. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €75.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G2
€68.7K
€65.4K
€2.8K
€456.3
G3
Senior Engineer
€83.1K
€80.2K
€2.2K
€770.2
G4
Principal Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NXP Semiconductors in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,060,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is ₹6,876,396.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NXP Semiconductors

Related Companies

  • ASML
  • Silicon Labs
  • Western Digital
  • AMD
  • Applied Materials
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources