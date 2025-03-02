All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in Netherlands at NXP Semiconductors totals €128K per year for G4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G4
€128K
€111K
€12.5K
€4.6K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)