NXP Semiconductors
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

NXP Semiconductors Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in Netherlands at NXP Semiconductors totals €128K per year for G4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

€129K - €147K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€114K€129K€147K€162K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G4
€128K
€111K
€12.5K
€4.6K
€149K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at NXP Semiconductors in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €161,738. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Project Manager role in Netherlands is €113,765.

