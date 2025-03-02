← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in Taiwan at NXP Semiconductors ranges from NT$1.86M to NT$2.64M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$2.11M - NT$2.5M
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.86MNT$2.11MNT$2.5MNT$2.64M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at NXP Semiconductors in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,636,181. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Industrial Designer role in Taiwan is NT$1,856,788.

