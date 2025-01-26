← Company Directory
Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at NXP Semiconductors totals $316K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $260K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G3
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G4
Principal Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at NXP Semiconductors in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $435,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Hardware Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $307,000.

