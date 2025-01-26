← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Hardware Engineer Salaries in Germany

Hardware Engineer compensation in Germany at NXP Semiconductors ranges from $€62.2K per year to $€164K. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G3
Senior Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G4
Principal Engineer
€128K
€104K
€13.8K
€10.3K
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at NXP Semiconductors in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €164,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Hardware Engineer role in Germany is €119,158.

Other Resources