NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in United States at NXP Semiconductors ranges from $268K to $381K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$304K - $346K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
$268K$304K$346K$381K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at NXP Semiconductors in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $381,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Electrical Engineer role in United States is $268,090.

Other Resources