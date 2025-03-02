← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

NXP Semiconductors Data Analyst Salaries

Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.24M - ₹5.13M
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.91M₹4.24M₹5.13M₹5.46M
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.71M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at NXP Semiconductors in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,464,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹3,909,774.

