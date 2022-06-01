← Company Directory
NWEA
    NWEA’s proven K12 assessment solutions, customized professional learning, and industry-leading research keep you ahead of the curve.NWEA is a research-based, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency—and provide insights to help tailor instruction. For 40 years, NWEA has developed pre-K–12 assessments and professional learning offerings to help advance all students along their optimal learning paths. Our tools are trusted by educators in 140 countries and more than half the schools in the US.

    http://www.nwea.org
    1977
    1,000
    $100M-$250M
