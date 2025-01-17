All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Nvidia ranges from ₹8.59M per year for M2 to ₹8.72M per year for M3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.98M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nvidia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M2
₹8.59M
₹5.16M
₹3.43M
₹0
M3
₹8.72M
₹6.95M
₹1.77M
₹0
M4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
M5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.
At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.