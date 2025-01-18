← Company Directory
Nvidia
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • India

Nvidia Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in India

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at Nvidia ranges from ₹3.95M per year for IC2 to ₹9.85M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.87M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nvidia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC2
₹3.95M
₹1.52M
₹2.43M
₹0
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.15M
₹2.11M
₹2.04M
₹0
IC4
₹9.85M
₹4.74M
₹5.11M
₹0
View 4 More Levels
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Nvidia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,194,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nvidia for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,411,270.

Other Resources