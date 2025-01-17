← Company Directory
Nvidia
Nvidia Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Nvidia ranges from CA$191K per year for IC2 to CA$277K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$271K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nvidia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$191K
CA$148K
CA$32.2K
CA$10.8K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$268K
CA$161K
CA$107K
CA$424.9
IC4
CA$277K
CA$186K
CA$86.6K
CA$3.8K
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.

Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nvidia in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$418,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nvidia for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$259,182.

