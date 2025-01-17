Software Engineer compensation in China at Nvidia ranges from CN¥749K per year for IC3 to CN¥1.42M per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥1.02M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nvidia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
IC2
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
IC3
CN¥749K
CN¥564K
CN¥186K
CN¥0
IC4
CN¥1.02M
CN¥657K
CN¥361K
CN¥0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nvidia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Nvidia commonly refers to RSU as NSU (Nvidia Stock Unit). Although the name is different, it is the same as RSU's. Vesting dates throughout the year are standardized regardless of start date. Vesting occurs third Wednesdays in March, June and September, and on the second Wednesday in December.
