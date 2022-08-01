NVE Corporation is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. Products offer smaller size, more precision, higher speed, and are more rugged than conventional devices. NVE parts are popular in industrial, scientific, and medical applications, as well as the emerging Industrial Internet of Things.