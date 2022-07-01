Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. We provide a single integrated workplace management system (IWMS) platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work – enabling data sharing across departments. Industries we serve include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. We’re the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia.