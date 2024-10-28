← Company Directory
NUVIA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

NUVIA Salaries

NUVIA's salary ranges from $41,246 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $196,000 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NUVIA. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
$196K
Marketing Operations
$41.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NUVIA is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NUVIA is $118,623.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NUVIA

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources