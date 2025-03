Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic candidates for oncology. Its lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. The company is also developing other small molecule inhibitors and a drug-drug conjugate platform to target cancer. Founded in 2018, Nuvation Bio is headquartered in New York, NY.