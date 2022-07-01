Life happens—and it takes a toll on your hair. Nutrafol is on a mission to prove that natural is not the alternative, it’s the future of hair health. Our co-founders, and many of our current team members, experienced hair thinning and saw an opportunity to grow.Nutrafol couldn’t be just another untested alternative to hair drugs. We had to innovate beyond both hair vitamins and prescriptions. Our team of scientists and doctors take a scientifically rigorous approach to hair wellness research and the use of potent natural ingredients in clinically tested formulas.We believe that when you take charge of your health and your hair growth, you also grow in other ways: in confidence, inner strength, and in feeling more empowered to help others around you grow too.Come grow with us. We’re a growing company. Everything we do, we do to help people grow into the best version of themselves. As the pioneers of hair wellness, we create natural, clinically effective solutions for hair growth and provide support for people at every step of their hair journey. Our multi-factorial approach targets the root causes of hair thinning using a patented blend of medical-grade botanicals -- and is recommended by over 3,000 physicians and hair professionals for trusted, reliable results. We never settle, and are continuously challenging existing treatments and methodologies to advance the frontier of hair science. As we help our customers grow, we grow too -- by embracing individuality and differences, leading by example, and empowering ourselves and others with our passion for wellness and innovation.Keep growing. It’s our mantra. Our commitment to helping anybody and everybody committed to realizing their own potential to grow.