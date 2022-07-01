A global leader in sports nutrition, Nutrabolt is known and trusted by millions of consumers, consisting of elite athletes, everyday gym-goers, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life. Since launching in 2002, the vision behind the company has been to innovate, inspire, and make products that maximize human potential. Nutrabolt’s portfolio includes two industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor, makers of C4, the bestselling pre-workout in the nation, and XTEND, the number one BCAA brand in the world. In late 2018, the C4 product line expanded to take on the energy drink category by providing a functionally superior, better for you alternative for consumers, leveraging its strong performance heritage and broad awareness amongst fitness enthusiasts. C4 is the fastest growing brand in the energy drink category and has gained considerable distribution across a large network of beer and independent DSD partners. Nutrabolt believes in ensuring everyone has access to the highest quality products by using high-quality ingredients in formulating functionally effective products that help people perform at the top of their game, both physically and mentally. As the largest independently held sports nutrition company in the world, Nutrabolt’s brands are available in the world's largest specialty, big box, convenience, and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon, 7-11, GNC, and Target, and are also distributed in over 125 countries. As Nutrabolt continues to grow its leadership position in the sports nutrition market and rapidly expand within the energy drink category, it aims to increase the accessibility of its highly effective, great-tasting, and science-backed products to a broader consumer base, all while helping those consumers improve performance across all aspects of their lives.