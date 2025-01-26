← Company Directory
Nutanix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • Senior MTS
  • San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer Level

Senior MTS

Levels at Nutanix

  1. MTS1Member of Technical Staff 1
  2. MTS2Member of Technical Staff 2
  3. MTS3Member of Technical Staff 3
Average Annual Total Compensation
₹287,467
Base Salary
₹18,846,790
Stock Grant ()
₹5,579,856
Bonus
₹0

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
