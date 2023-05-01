Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule therapies for cancer and immune disorders. Its pipeline includes orally available BTK degraders and CBL-B inhibitors for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, autoimmune diseases, and immuno-oncology indications. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences and Sanofi for challenging diseases. Nurix Therapeutics was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.