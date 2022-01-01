← Company Directory
Nureva
Nureva Salaries

Nureva's salary ranges from $52,505 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $72,980 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nureva. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$73K
Software Engineer
$52.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nureva is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $72,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nureva is $62,743.

