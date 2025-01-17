← Company Directory
Numerator
Numerator Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Numerator totals CA$170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Numerator's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Numerator
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$170K
Level
hidden
Base
CA$154K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$15.4K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Numerator?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Numerator in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$190,342. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Numerator for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$169,814.

Other Resources