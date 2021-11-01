← Company Directory
Numerator
Numerator Salaries

Numerator's salary ranges from $12,038 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $189,050 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Numerator. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $121K
Management Consultant
Median $100K
Product Manager
Median $127K

Business Analyst
$78.5K
Customer Service
$155K
Data Scientist
$12K
Product Designer
$83.4K
Sales
$189K
Software Engineering Manager
$65.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Numerator is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Numerator is $100,000.

