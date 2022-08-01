← Company Directory
Numerai
    • About

    A new kind of hedge fund built by a network of data scientists.Numerai manages an institutional grade long/short global equity strategy for the investors in our hedge fund. We transform and regularize financial data into machine learning problems for our global community of data scientists.In December 2015, we created the world’s first encrypted data science tournament for stock market predictions. The most accurate and original machine learning models from the world’s best data scientists are synthesized into a collective artificial intelligence that controls the capital in Numerai’s hedge fund.

    https://numer.ai
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

