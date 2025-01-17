← Company Directory
Numa
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Numa Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Chile at Numa ranges from CLP 86.19M to CLP 122.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Numa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 97.61M - CLP 111.11M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 86.19MCLP 97.61MCLP 111.11MCLP 122.54M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Numa?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Numa in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 122,535,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Numa for the Software Engineer role in Chile is CLP 86,190,428.

Other Resources