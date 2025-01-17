← Company Directory
Nulogy
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Nulogy Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at Nulogy totals CA$109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nulogy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nulogy
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$109K
Level
-
Base
CA$109K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Nulogy?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Nulogy in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$155,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nulogy for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$109,322.

Other Resources