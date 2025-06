NUG, Inc. is a California-based cannabis company that is licensed, vertically-integrated, and dedicated to equity and community involvement. They have cutting-edge technology, award-winning branded products, and a standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand with R&D, cultivation, extraction, manufacturing facilities, wholesale distribution, and retail stores in Sacramento, San Leandro, and soon Oakland.