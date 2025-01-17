← Company Directory
NTT DATA
NTT DATA Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NTT DATA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.74M - ₹5.51M
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.18M₹4.74M₹5.51M₹6.07M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at NTT DATA?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at NTT DATA in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,069,609. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NTT DATA for the Solution Architect role in India is ₹4,182,420.

