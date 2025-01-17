← Company Directory
NTG
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

NTG Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Saudi Arabia at NTG ranges from SAR 344K to SAR 491K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NTG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SAR 394K - SAR 461K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SAR 344KSAR 394KSAR 461KSAR 491K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NTG?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at NTG in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 490,671. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NTG for the Data Science Manager role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 343,889.

