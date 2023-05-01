← Company Directory
NPower Canada
    NPower Canada is a charitable organization that provides free digital and professional skills training to underserved youth and adults, launching them into sustainable careers with some of Canada's largest employers. Their comprehensive curriculum is designed in consultation with employers to ensure graduates are equipped with in-demand technical and professional skills. NPower Canada also provides employers with access to a pipeline of diverse and job-ready talent. Graduates receive ongoing support and coaching to ensure continued success in their careers.

    https://npowercanada.ca
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

