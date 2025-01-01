Novonesis harnesses the power of biology to address global challenges through innovative biosolutions. With a team of 10,000 experts across 30 industries, the company transforms production and consumption practices, promoting sustainable nutrition and biofuels. Their solutions not only create value for thousands of customers but also minimize reliance on fossil resources, chemicals, energy, and water. Committed to sustainability, Novonesis believes in the limitless potential of biological agents to benefit both people and the planet.