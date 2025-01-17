← Company Directory
Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Denmark package at Novo Nordisk totals DKK 646K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Novo Nordisk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Novo Nordisk
Data Engineer
Copenhagen , SK, Denmark
Total per year
DKK 646K
Level
L6
Base
DKK 617K
Stock (/yr)
DKK 0
Bonus
DKK 29.1K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Novo Nordisk?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Novo Nordisk in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 816,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Novo Nordisk for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 557,329.

