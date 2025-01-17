← Company Directory
Novo Nordisk
  Salaries
  Mechanical Engineer

  All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Novo Nordisk Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Denmark at Novo Nordisk ranges from DKK 462K to DKK 655K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Novo Nordisk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 524K - DKK 621K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 462KDKK 524KDKK 621KDKK 655K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Novo Nordisk?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Novo Nordisk in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 655,403. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Novo Nordisk for the Mechanical Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 461,632.

