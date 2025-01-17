← Company Directory
Noveo
Noveo Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Armenia at Noveo ranges from AMD 3.97M to AMD 5.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Noveo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 4.25M - AMD 5.14M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 3.97MAMD 4.25MAMD 5.14MAMD 5.42M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Noveo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Noveo in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 5,421,951. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Noveo for the Business Analyst role in Armenia is AMD 3,972,982.

