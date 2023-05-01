NovaVision produces hologram labels, tamper evident stickers, security tape, and mechanical security seals to prevent counterfeiting, tampering, cargo theft, and shipment diversion. They serve brand owners, pharmaceutical/drug companies, hospitals, banks, trucking/logistic companies, ski resorts, and over 1000 small businesses globally. NovaVision has over 4000 active customers each year, including governments, large international companies, retailers, and collectible companies. They also distribute thermal transfer ribbons and labels through their wholly-owned division, Thermal Images.