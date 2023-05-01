← Company Directory
NovaVision
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about NovaVision that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    NovaVision produces hologram labels, tamper evident stickers, security tape, and mechanical security seals to prevent counterfeiting, tampering, cargo theft, and shipment diversion. They serve brand owners, pharmaceutical/drug companies, hospitals, banks, trucking/logistic companies, ski resorts, and over 1000 small businesses globally. NovaVision has over 4000 active customers each year, including governments, large international companies, retailers, and collectible companies. They also distribute thermal transfer ribbons and labels through their wholly-owned division, Thermal Images.

    novavisioninc.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for NovaVision

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources