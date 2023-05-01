← Company Directory
Novavax
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Novavax that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Novavax is a biotech company that develops and commercializes vaccines to protect against infectious diseases. It uses a vaccine platform that combines recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The company is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. It is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

    http://www.novavax.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    1,992
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Novavax

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources