Novavax is a biotech company that develops and commercializes vaccines to protect against infectious diseases. It uses a vaccine platform that combines recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The company is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. It is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.