All Software Engineer Salaries
The average Software Engineer total compensation in Georgia at NovaKid ranges from GEL 94.5K to GEL 138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NovaKid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.3K+ (sometimes GEL 833K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.