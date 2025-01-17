← Company Directory
NovaKid
NovaKid Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Georgia at NovaKid ranges from GEL 94.5K to GEL 138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NovaKid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 109K - GEL 124K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 94.5KGEL 109KGEL 124KGEL 138K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NovaKid?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NovaKid in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 137,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NovaKid for the Software Engineer role in Georgia is GEL 94,508.

Other Resources