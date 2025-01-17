← Company Directory
NovaKid
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

NovaKid Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Armenia at NovaKid ranges from AMD 20.11M to AMD 27.44M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NovaKid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 21.53M - AMD 26.02M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 20.11MAMD 21.53MAMD 26.02MAMD 27.44M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at NovaKid to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.83M+ (sometimes AMD 118.28M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at NovaKid?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at NovaKid in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 27,440,496. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NovaKid for the Product Manager role in Armenia is AMD 20,107,260.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NovaKid

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources