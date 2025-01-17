← Company Directory
NOV
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

NOV Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Norway at NOV ranges from NOK 893K to NOK 1.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NOV's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 968K - NOK 1.17M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 893KNOK 968KNOK 1.17MNOK 1.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at NOV?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at NOV in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,247,759. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NOV for the Project Manager role in Norway is NOK 892,793.

Other Resources