← Company Directory
NOV
Work Here? Claim Your Company

NOV Salaries

NOV's salary ranges from $51,000 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $208,035 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NOV. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $94.5K
Business Development
$191K
Data Science Manager
$208K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Data Scientist
$82.9K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$112K
Project Manager
$96.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
Solution Architect
$148K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NOV is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NOV is $109,450.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NOV

Related Companies

  • ExxonMobil
  • Phillips 66
  • Dominion Energy
  • Halliburton
  • Marathon Petroleum
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources