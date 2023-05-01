Dubber Corporation Limited provides cloud-based call recording and voice intelligence solutions globally. Its products include Dubber You, Dubber Teams, Dubber Premier, Dubber Compliance Editions, Voice Intelligence Cloud platform, Dubber CallN, Dubber Speik, Notes by Dubber, and Dubber PCI. The company serves various sectors, including enterprises, SMBs, financial services, government, education, healthcare, and legal. Dubber Corporation Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.